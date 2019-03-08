Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Walburg Monastery
2500 Amsterdam Rd.
Villa Hills, KY
Visitation
Following Services
St. Walburg Monastery
2500 Amsterdam Rd.
Villa Hills, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:15 PM
St. Walburg Monastery
2500 Amsterdam Rd.
Villa Hills, KY
Sr. Justina Franxman, OSB

Villa HIlls - Sister Justina Franxman, OSB, died peacefully on Monday, March 4 at St. Walburg Monastery at age 90. A Benedictine sister for 68 years, Sr. Justina served as prioress (1978-1986), subprioress, novice and formation director at St Walburg Monastery, teacher at St. John's Orphanage (DDCH) and Villa Madonna Academy, spiritual director and retreat director. She is preceded in death by her birth mother, Margaret Wiesman, adoptive parents, J. Herman and Elizabeth Gripshover Franxman, her brothers, Ralph Franxman, Elmer Franxman, John Franxman, sister, Marilyn Wehry, half-brother John Jung. Sr. Justina is survived by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Franxman and Patricia Jung, several generations of numerous nieces and nephews, friends and her Benedictine community. Vigil service will be held at 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 10 followed by visitation until 9:00 pm and the Mass of Christian Burial at 5:20 pm, Monday, March 11 at St. Walburg Monastery. Memorials are suggested to St. Walburg Monastery, 2500 Amsterdam Rd., Villa Hills, KY 41017; www.stwalburg.org. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
