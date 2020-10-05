Sr. Kathleen Reynolds, SFP



Our beloved Sister, quietly passed into the heart of God on the morning of October 4, 2020, the feast of St. Francis, at the age of 83. She will lovingly be remembered and missed by her Sisters, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor and her sister, Ann McNeila, her brother, John and many nieces, nephews as well as cousins in the U.S. and Ireland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Kathleen Reynolds and two brothers, Michael and Thomas. Born in New York City, she was raised with her four siblings by her loving parents. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor in 1957 in the New York Province, professing Perpetual Profession in 1965. She initially began her ministerial service in the business office but within a few years began her earnest desire to become a nurse. As a nurse she served in several of the Congregation's hospitals in South Carolina and New Jersey. For a number of years, she gave her heart of loving caring to the older Sisters, Friars and laity in Warwick, NY as Nurse Coordinator. Later she had the opportunity to be of service to homeless women with children through Anthony House in New Jersey. In 1998, she made a transition to become a Massage Therapist. She utilized her skills as a therapist, working in a hospital setting in Hoboken, NJ. Starting in 2011, she redirected her time and energy to the ministry of prayer and presence, first at Mt. Alverno Center in Warwick, NY and then relocated to St. Clare Convent/Magnificat Community in October, 2017. Steeped in her Irish heritage, she loved everything Irish, including the utter joy of dancing the Irish gig whenever the occasion arose. A private Wake and Liturgy of Resurrection will be held at St. Clare Chapel on Wednesday, October 7th. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to Franciscan Ministries, Inc., 100 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store