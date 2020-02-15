|
Sr. M. Clarita Frericks, SFP
Cincinnati - Frericks, Sr. M. Clarita, SFP (nee Alvera Celia), our beloved Sister, passed to eternal joy on February 14, at the age of 93. Born in 1926 in Quincy, Illinois to Clara and Clemens Frericks to a farming family of eleven siblings, four sisters: Virginia, Dorothy, Sr. M Andrea, SFP, Sr. M Catherine, SFP and seven brothers: George, Joseph, Fred, John, Mathias, Anthony and Eugene. All of whom are deceased. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor in 1943 at the age of 17, professing First Vows in 1946. Initially, she was trained as an X-Ray Technician and ministered in Congregational hospitals in Kansas, Cincinnati and Dayton. For an interval of time, she was a member of a House of Prayer. In her pre-retirement years, she became certified as a hospital chaplain serving the people in Greenville, SC. Pastoral services proved to be a perfect fit for her gifts of presence, prayer and hospitality. She retired to St. Clare Convent in 2002, giving of herself through prayer and presence; having a special place in her heart for the young adults who were part of Franciscan Ministries Tau House. She was a woman of genuine graciousness and was warmly welcoming to all. She will be greatly missed by her Sisters, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, her many surviving nieces and nephews and their extended families and the countless friends she faithfully corresponded with over the years. The Wake Service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19th at 9:00 am at St. Clare Chapel, 60 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215, directly followed by the Liturgy of Resurrection at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in the convent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations to: Franciscan Ministries, 110 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020