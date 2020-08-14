1/1
Sr. M. Frances Rose Kregg Sfp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Frances Rose Kregg (Nee Carrie Virginia), SFP, our beloved Sister, quietly passed into the heart of God on the morning of August 14, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Detroit, Michigan but raised in a suburb of Maryland, she was the only child of the late Oliver and Esther Hess Kregg. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor in 1947, professing Perpetual Profession in 1955. Over the years, she ministered in a broad range of settings, including hospitals and long term care facilities. She served as a sacristan, nursing assistant, in pastoral services and as a volunteer. She faithfully ministered for 30 years to the People of God of Assumption Parish, Walnut Hills and the surrounding neighborhood by home visiting, providing transportation and handling the food pantry. She always held a special love for those in need. Her Franciscan identity held strong for her love of creation and all of nature. In more recent years, she volunteered her time and gave her attention to bird rescue and care through a local bird store. In her most recent years, she was a healing presence to the Sisters and Staff of Magnificat Community. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her Sisters, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, and cousins Connie Johnson and Wayne Lockard, as well as special friend, Anne Crone. A private Wake and Liturgy of Resurrection will be held at St. Clare Chapel on Tuesday, August 18th. In lieu of flowers, kindly direct donations to: Franciscan Ministries, 110 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved