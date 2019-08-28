|
|
Sr. Marie Josetta Wethington, S.C.
Mount Saint Joseph - Sister Marie Josetta Wethington, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late Esther Squire, Dorothy Black, Helen Ortman and Mary Wethington. Survived by a brother, Joseph Wethington, MD and nieces and nephews. Departed Saturday, August 17, 2019 at age 87. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Friday, August 30 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial of cremains will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019