Services
Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 921-0302
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Room at Mount Saint Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Heritage Room at Mount Saint Joseph
Sr. Mary Helen McKenna, S.C.

Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister Mary Helen McKenna, S.C., a beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late John McKenna, survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the age of 98. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room at Mount Saint Joseph on Thursday, June 6th from 2:00 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 4 to June 5, 2019
