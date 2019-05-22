|
Sr. Mary Mansueta Martineau, CDP
Melbourne - Sr. Mary Mansueta Martineau, CDP died peacefully at Holy Family Home on May 20, 2019. She was a professed member of the Congregation of Divine Providence for 85 years. Born in Piercefield, NY in 1914 to Dominic and Josephine Bateman Martineau, she made her first profession of vows in 1934 and professed her final vows in 1937. Sr. Mansueta began her ministry of teaching in 1936 at Corpus Christi School, Newport, KY. She taught in various other schools in West Virginia, Kentucky, Rhode Island and Maryland until 1976 when she became the administrator of Holy Family Retirement Home, Melbourne, KY. After ten years of service there, she moved to St. Anne Convent, Melbourne and offered her services in a variety of ways until her retirement in 1999. A woman of gentle compassion, keen wit and kindness, she was celebrated in various ways because of her age, wisdom, and interest in current events and Reds baseball. Her recent 105th birthday celebration was one example! She will be missed by her religious community, the Sisters of Divine Providence, her cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Her brothers, Oliver, Con, Lawrence, and Rev. Charles Martineau and her sisters, Lillian Rapp, Nell Barrett and Sr. Amabilis and Sr. Josephine Mary Martineau preceded her in death. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Chapel, Holy Family Home, Melbourne on Friday, May 24 at 4:30. Visitation will begin at 2:30 and a Wake Service at 3:30 with burial in convent cemetery following Mass. Memorials to the Congregation of Divine Providence, 5300 Saint Anne Drive, Melbourne, KY 41059.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019