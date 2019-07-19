|
|
Sr. Mary Walter Ann Kammer
Covington - Sister Mary Walter Ann Kammer was born into the loving family of Walter and Cecilia Kammer on May 19, 1926, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Grace was the youngest of five children. She characterized her childhood as a very blessed and enjoyable time. She attended St. Martin of Tours grade school and Notre Dame Academy, from which she graduated on June 6, 1944. After high school Grace worked at Second National Bank for five years. However, she felt drawn and inspired by her sister, Sr. Mary Clotille, to join the Sisters of Notre Dame, which she did in 1950, making her profession of vows on August 16, 1952.
Sister Walter Ann began her ministry as a teacher. Besides her weekday responsibilities in the classroom, on Saturdays and during the summer, she attended Edgecliff College in Cincinnati, from which she graduated in 1969. Sister earned her Master of Education from Xavier University in 1982. Her teaching in the primary grades extended over thirty years in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and the Diocese of Covington until she retired in 1987.
Sister's ministry did not stop after teaching. She helped with food preparation at the Provincial Center and other local communities until 1999. Sister then moved to the Holy Spirit Convent in Newport, Kentucky, where she worked at the Parish Food Pantry. She spent many hours listening to and helping the poor, distributing food, and raising funds to help those less fortunate. In June of 2017 Sister once again retired and moved to Lourdes Hall Care Center. This move did not stop her good works. She sent thousands of birthday greetings and letters, reaching out to her sisters, friends, and nursing home residents. Her words, beautifully hand-written, brought joy to many.
Sister Walter Ann will be remembered chiefly for her captivating smile, her genuine heart, and her passion to help the poor. May the love with which Sr. Walter Ann served her God give her eternal happiness with him forever!
Sister was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Walter and Joseph, and her sisters, Sister Mary Clotille, SND, and Rosemary Kammer. Sister leaves behind her beloved nephew, Joe Kammer, Jr. and nieces, Doris Berning, Karen Enginger, Mary Jo Kneer, Donna Stotler, and Mary Sue Sullivan, grand-nieces and nephews. She will be most fondly remembered by her dear friend Sr. M. Judith Niewahner, SND.
Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Provincial Center Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow Mass.
Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Notre Dame.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019