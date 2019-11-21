|
|
Sr. Patricia O.S.F. Bietsch
Age 74, of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN., died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Tohatchi, New Mexico. Born April 26, 1945 in Cincinnati, she is the daughter of Audrey (Nee: Kramer) and Russell Bietsch. She taught at schools and missions in Indiana, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico and Ohio including St. Pius and Roger Bacon in Cincinnati. She is survived by her brother Tom (Vicki) Bietsch and sister Peggy Schuckman. Visitation is Monday, November 25th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For complete notice and online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036. (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019