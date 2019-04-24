Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
315 W Plane St
Bethel, OH 45106
(513) 734-2228
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
20918 S.R. 251
St. Martin, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Osu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Raphael Grueter Osu

Obituary Condolences

Sr. Raphael Grueter Osu Obituary
Sr. Raphael Grueter, OSU

Reading - Sr. Raphael (Rosemary) Grueter, OSU, died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on April 12, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 75 years. Sr. Raphael is the dear sister of Gerald Grueter (the late Sue) of Birmingham, MI. Special aunt to three generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Rosemary Grueter and her brothers Edward (Mary) and Thomas (the late Dorothy) Grueter. Sr. Raphael's primary ministry was as the nurse for her community as well as the students at the School of the Brown County Ursulines, where she also taught biology. She served in congregational leadership and was maintenance director for Ursuline Center for many years. Sr. Raphael donated her body to science. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Chapel, 20918 S.R. 251, St. Martin, Ohio 45118 on Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 AM. A second Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 or to the Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, Ohio 45118. Arrangements are being handled by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now