Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 921-0302
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Motherhouse Chapel
Mount Saint Joseph, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Motherhouse Chapel,
Mount Saint Joseph, OH
Sr. Rose William Herzog, SC

Mt. Saint Joseph - Sr. Rose William Herzog, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, beloved sister of the late Donald, James, Richard, William, Robert, Barbara and Rose Marie Herzog, and Grace Armstrong, survived by nieces and nephews. Departed on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 90. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Saint Joseph, OH on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until Mass of Christian Burial in the Motherhouse Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial of cremains will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Rd., Mount St. Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at:

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 10 to June 11, 2019
