Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Mt. Notre Dame Health Center
699 E. Columbia Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Pohlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Rosemarie Pohlman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Rosemarie Pohlman Obituary
Sr. Rosemarie Pohlman

Cincinnati - Sr. Rosemarie Pohlman, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Covington, Kentucky, died peacefully on November 21, 2019, at the age of 67, in the 43rd year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her siblings Jean Kramer, Daniel and John Pohlman and nieces and nephews. Her parents and her brother Donald preceded her in death. Sr. Rosemarie served in special education: deaf and hard of hearing in Northern Kentucky for many years before becoming the technology coordinator at the provincial offices of her congregation.

The visitation will take place on Monday November 25, 2019 from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Homes
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sr.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -