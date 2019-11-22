|
Sr. Rosemarie Pohlman
Cincinnati - Sr. Rosemarie Pohlman, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Covington, Kentucky, died peacefully on November 21, 2019, at the age of 67, in the 43rd year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her siblings Jean Kramer, Daniel and John Pohlman and nieces and nephews. Her parents and her brother Donald preceded her in death. Sr. Rosemarie served in special education: deaf and hard of hearing in Northern Kentucky for many years before becoming the technology coordinator at the provincial offices of her congregation.
The visitation will take place on Monday November 25, 2019 from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Homes
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019