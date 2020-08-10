1/
Sr. Ruth Ann Fecke
Reading - Sr. Ruth Ann Fecke (Sister Alice Julie) , a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Dayton, Ohio died peacefully on August 10, 2020 at the age of 76, in the 58th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her siblings Mary Louise Pax, Janet Fecke, and Ralph Fecke and nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death. Sister's ministry in elementary education and community service took her to Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. After her retirement Sr. Ruth Ann served in the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Because of the Covid 19 quarantine, a Memorial Mass will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
