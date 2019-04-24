|
Sr. Ruth Ann Wirtz
Oldenburg - Age 95, of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, died Sunday, April 21, 2019. She is survived by her brother Edward Wirtz of Florida as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Otilda (Nee: Schafer) and Edward Wirtz; sisters Sr. Mary Denis Wirtz O.S.F., Rosemary Wolfe and brothers George and Lawrence Wirtz. From 1959-2011 Sr. Ruth Ann was an Associate Music Professor at Marian University. Prior to that, she taught music at several schools in Indianapolis. Visitation is Friday, April 26th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Srs. of St. Francis Chapel in Oldenburg and funeral services follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019