Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
convent chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
convent chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. O.s.f.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Ruth Breig O.s.f.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Ruth Breig O.s.f. Obituary
Sr. Ruth Breig O.S.F.

Oldenburg - Formerly Sr. Rose Michael, age 89 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN. Survived by sisters Glenna Breig, Joan Ritzert, Rita Jane Wilhem and Mary Ellen Giambrone. Preceded in death by her parents Emma (Nee: Osterfeld) and John Breig and sisters Anna Mae Edgar, Patricia Breig, Vera Breig, Norma Breig, Agnes Glaser, Betty Dickson and Grace Storer. She taught at schools in Indiana and Ohio including St. Joseph Nazareth, Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Cincinnati and St. Ann in Hamilton. Visitation is Wednesday, November 13th from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For complete notice and online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036. (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org.com)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sr.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -