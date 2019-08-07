|
|
Srs. Mary Ann O.S.F. Miles
Oldenburg, IN - Age 92 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, IN. Preceded in death by her parents Mary (Nee: Young) and Hobart Miles and sister Jeanne Wess. Sr. Mary Ann taught music at schools in Indiana and Ohio including St. Leo's and Our Lady of Angels in Cincinnati. Visitation is Thursday, August 8th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel in Oldenburg. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For online condolences and complete notice go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 7, 2019