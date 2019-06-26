Resources
Dayton - Stan Lenz, 62, passed away at home on June 22. He was a retired maintenance man for Dayton Independent Schools. Stan was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He loved being around family, his dog, drinking coffee, and watching his big screen TV. Stan is preceded in death by his father, Stanley C. Lenz, and mother, Helen Hoepker Lenz. He was survived by his wife Betty Graham, son Robert Graham, daughter Lari Clark (Richard), grandchildren Madison Clark, Michelle Clark, and Ashley Graham; siblings Lori Seyberth (Rich), Cathy Volter (Jeff), Mike Lenz (Ruth), Tim Lenz (Jerri), Margie Brickler (John), Matt Lenz (Diana), Joe Lenz (Kay), numerous nieces and nephews, and dog Samantha Jo. Services pending.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 26 to July 4, 2019
