(Army) Stanley A. Faust
CINCINNATI - FAUST, Stanley A., age 79, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, beloved father of Amy (Michael) Faust Mayer of Lexington, KY and Nicole (Michael) Faust Cohen of Villanova, PA, dear brother of Martin (Roz) Faust and the late Arthur Faust, loving grandfather of Elliott and Madison Mayer and Zachary and Sabrina Cohen. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
