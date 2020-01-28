Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
Fairfield - Age 89. Passed away on January 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Thomas) Kline. Devoted father of Stanley Mark Kline, Lisa (Greg) Burnett, the late Constance Kline, and the late Melody Olson. Loving grandfather of Josh, Jared & Jordan Olson; Christine, Shelby & Thomas Kline; Zachary, Olivia, Lauren & the late Shelby Burnett. Dear brother of Mary Lou (Harold) Snyder. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
