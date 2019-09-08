Services
Stanley Alvin Berman


1920 - 2019
Stanley Alvin Berman Obituary
Stanley Alvin Berman

Cincinnati - Stanley Alvin Berman, Cincinnati resident, born September 18, 1920, passed away comfortably this week two weeks before his 99th birthday. A World II veteran in which he served as an Army Air Corps Captain, he lived a long and prosperous life as a beloved husband, devoted father, loving grandfather and great grandfather. He was a successful business owner of Berman Printing Company and an active lifelong member of and charitable contributor to the Jewish community. He is survived by three sons, Andy (Cindy) Berman, Cliff (Edith Rubenstein) Berman, and Brad (Regina) Berman from his first marriage of 19 years to Eileen Druckman; three stepsons Marc (Christine) Temin, Larry (Vicky) Temin, and Andy Temin from his second marriage of 46 years to Bernice Berman; seven grandchildren Ben, Molly, Will, Alec, Perry, Jordan and Polly; and two great grandchildren Lucy and Ellie. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cinti, OH 45249, Thurs, Sept. 12, 10:00 A.M. Friends may call on the family following the interment at Losantiville Country Club, 3097 Losantiville Ave., Cinti, OH 45213. Memorial contributions to The Jewish Federation or Isaac M. Wise Temple would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
