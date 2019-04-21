Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Florence Baptist Temple
Burlington, KY
View Map
Florence - Stanley Bruce "Tenney" Cuneo, passed away at the age of 82, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Tenney grew up in Hebron, KY as one of 12 children to the late William and Nanny Cuneo. Tenney was preceded in death by his siblings: Eugene "Monty", Robert "Bud", Raymond "Duck, John "Baby", Shirley "Shirl" Charles "Chuck" and Martha "Tootsie". He is survived by his dear wife Barbara Harvey-Cuneo; his sisters Mary Ellen Pelfrey, Dorthy Jean Trammell, Sherill Darlene Presel and Debbie Lynn Dixon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Florence Baptist Temple in Burlington KY. Memorials may be made to Woods Edge Rehab and Nursing, 1171 Towne St. Cincinnati, OH 45216.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
