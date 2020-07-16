Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley C. Henn Sr.



Fort Myers, FL - Stanley C. Henn Sr. devoted wife of Judy for 61 years passed away July 12 at their home in Fort Myers Beach. Dear farther of Stanley (Cindy), Scott (Karen), Michelle Comello (Kelly), Melissa Findley (Tim), Steve (Nancy), Kim (deceased), Monica (deceased), Shawn (Tonya). Grandfather of 17 and Great grandfather of 23. Arrangements at a later date in Cincinnati, Ohio. Donations to Hope Hospice, Fort Myers, FL









