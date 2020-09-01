1/
Stanley C. Wellbrock Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley C. Wellbrock, Sr

Green Township - Wellbrock, Stanley Charles Sr. Beloved husband of Joan (Miller) Wellbrock. Loving father of Paula (late Richard) Farner, Barbara Myles, Raymond (Melvinia) Wellbrock, Vincent (Meghan) Wellbrock, Robert (Katheryn) Wellbrock, and the late Stanley Jr. (living Vicki). Cherished grandpa of Timothy and Stephanie Farner, Rachel (Ryan) Dobrozsi, Abigail (Andy) Krebs, Vincent Jr., Jude Wellbrock, Elizabeth and Veronica Wellbrock, Erik (Olivia) Wellbrock, and multiple great grandchildren. Dear brother of Gloria (late Edmund) Willen. Preceded in death by 6 siblings, Catherine (Stanley) Kemper, Dolores (Frank) Moorman, Bernard (Dorothy) Wellbrock, Angela (Charles) Willen, and Jean (Norb) Koopman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 8th from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45238. Memorials will be made to Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45217. neidhardminges.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved