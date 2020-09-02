1/1
Stanley J. Gray
1927 - 2020
Stanley J. Gray

Blue Ash - Stanley J. Gray, age 92, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash. Born on Oct. 3, 1927 in Holland Ohio, he moved to Cincinnati and began working for Adam's Hats at the age of 19. Nine years later, in 1955, he established his own brand, Adam Shops Inc. and opened the House of Adam Men's Clothing Store in downtown Cincinnati. With the help of a handful of loyal employees, he ran the popular men's clothing store for the next 61 years and it became an iconic downtown Cincinnati landmark. He finally closed its doors in April of 2016 to sadness and local fanfare. Stan was 88 years old. Loving husband of Marianne G. Gray for 28 years. Beloved father of Patty (Harold) Zychowka, Cindy (Michael) Moore, Linda (William) Smith, Anita (the late David Hinkle) Riley-Hinkle, and Jodie Matthew Daniels. Devoted grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 6. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Visitation Friday, Sept. 4th from 9:00AM until time of Blessing Service at 11:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Social distancing and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or to the charity of donor's choice. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Our sincerest condolences on the loss of Stan. May he rest in eternal peace.
Love Paula M.,Paula J., and Lisa Sylvia
We love you Marianne
