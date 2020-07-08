Stanley Jack Abrams
Stanley Jack Abrams age 102, passed away on July 7, 2020. Proud WWII Navy Veteran serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters, also a Cum Laude graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy. He was born on July 5, 1918 to the late Andrew and Anna Selzer Abrams. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Betty Lee Abrams (nee Schiff) and his son Andrew Abrams II, he is survived by his daughter Rochelle (Ricki) Abrams Ryan and son-in-law Captain Charles E. Ryan USN, Ret. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the charity of one's choice
would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com