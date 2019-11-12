|
|
Stanley Joseph Goetz
Edgewood - Stanley Joseph "Stan" Goetz, 73, passed away Monday November 11, 2019 at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood KY. Stan was the Public Works Director for the City of Edgewood for 30 years and was a Volunteer Fireman for Edgewood for 40 years. He was also a member of St Pius X Church, the Kenton County Game and Fish Club and an Army Veteran. His great granddaughter Adalie preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife Sharon Goetz, daughter Shelly (Troy) Duncan, daughter Stephanie (Wayne) Pike, son Deandre (April) Florence, grandchildren; Courtney, Brennan, Brooklyn, Lexie, Jace, and Tucker and great granddaughter Aubrie. Also surviving is sister Jan (John) Rankin and brother Ron (Gwen) Goetz. Visitation will be held Friday November 15, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10am at St Pius X Church in Edgewood with burial to follow at St John Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorials can be made to the 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati OH, 45227. Online condolences may be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019