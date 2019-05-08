Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Erlanger, OH
View Map
Stanley "Fritz" Judd


1950 - 2019
Stanley "Fritz" Judd Obituary
Stanley "Fritz" Judd

Florence - "Fritz" Stanley R. Judd, 68 years of age, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. He was born in Covington, Kentucky on August 1, 1950 to the late Tom Judd and Violet Craddock Judd. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 15 years, Ginger James-Judd of Florence; his brother, Tommy Judd (Lisa) of Williamstown; his sisters, Shirley Samples of Louisville, Carolyn Biddle (Edward), of Verona; and Jerra Coots (Boyd, Jr.) of Crittenden; his children, Falicia Alling of Florence, Jeramiah Judd of Sparta, Melissa Judd of Tampa, Florida, and Kristy Shields of Independence; his step-sons, Chris Brown (Gretchen), Charlie Brown, Damon Brown, and Justin Elias Brown. Fritz was a beloved "Papaw" of Haven, Grant, Ryder, Seth, Auburn, Elizabeth, and Vegaa. He was the proud great-grandfather of 3; he will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Fritz proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had a great passion for music since the age of 3 and he enjoyed playing in numerous bands. He was named "Best Bass Guitarist" in the Cincinnati Area in 2005 and 2006. Friends and family may gather on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, for a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials are suggested to a GoFundMe Account under "Fritz Judd". Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019
