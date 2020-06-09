Stanley "Grumpy" "KY Lightning" VanArsdall



Stanley "Grumpy" "KY Lightning" VanArsdall of Independence, KY died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence at the age of 75.



He was the son of the late Frank Stephen and Priscilla Stater VanArsdall, a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a retired self-employed truck driver, and a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by 1 daughter, Melissa Brooks and his 8 siblings.



Surviving are 2 daughters, Rachel Ritter of Florence and Rayellen Griffin of Independence; step-son, Darren Hughes of San Antonio, TX; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and he was the favorite uncle of 10 nieces and 13 nephews.



Funeral services will be 12:30pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown with burial to follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North. Visitation will also be Friday 10:00am-12:30pm at the funeral home.









