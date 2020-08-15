Stanley L. Clark
Terrace Park - Stanley L. Clark, Jr., born July 7,1937 to Stanley Lee Clark and Virginia Korte Clark in Cincinnati, OH, passed peacefully at home on August 10. He was the beloved husband of Diane Duffy Clark, loving father of Cathy (Aaron), Steve, Brian (Jenny), dear brother of Bob (Miriam), the late Bill (Marian), Jim (Donna), loving grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 1.
Stan was a class of '55 inductee to the Purcell Hall of Fame for football, basketball, tennis and track. Stan met Diane on a blind date in high school. They were married 62 years. Stan attended Miami University and served in the US Army. He began his career with Clark Sales. He served as President of the Greater Cincinnati Housewares Club and later founded Creative Sales. An avid tournament tennis player, Stan co-founded Eastern Hills Indoor Tennis Club in 1971. He served as President of the Greater Cincinnati Indoor Tennis Association. He was a fundraiser for important causes: The American Cancer Society
(in tribute to Kelly Clark), Adoption Option & Parkinson's. Stan was known for his friendly disposition.
Due to covid, the funeral service was held privately at St John Fisher Catholic Church. Memorials to: Parkinson Support & Wellness, 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 info@parkinsoncincinnati.org
A man of faith, Stan believed death never has the last word.