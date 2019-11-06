|
Stanley Steidel
Cold Spring - Stanley William Steidel, 78, of Cold Spring, KY passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1959 and went on to play basketball for Brewton Parker Junior College in Mt. Vernon, GA. After playing two years there, he transferred to Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More College). After a 2-year stint with the Army, Steidel graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from UC and later obtained his Master's from Xavier University. Upon graduation, he began teaching at Dayton High School. While at Dayton, he held the title of the Coach with the most wins, with more than 300 victories in over 34 years. He never expected recognition for his accomplishments because in his eyes, he was just "doing his job." He was the Founder of the All A Classic for Northern Kentucky schools, which became a statewide tournament. He raised and awarded millions of dollars in scholarships for All A students. Starting this year, one female and male athlete will receive a scholarship in his name. He dedicated many hours to the Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Association (KHSADA) and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA). He served as president and chairman of the finance committee on the KHSADA board. Stan proudly served in the United States Army. He was the athletic director for Dayton High School and most recently, Holmes High School. Dayton High school gymnasium floor was named "Stan Steidel Court" in 2018 for his dedication to their athletic program. He was selected twice as the Kentucky High School Athletic Director of the Year, chosen as one of the 50 Most Powerful People in Kentucky Sports and inducted into the National High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2010. In addition to the Legacy Stan leaves behind, he is survived by his wife; Louise Jean (Baker) Steidel. Daughters; Melanie Pelle, Jennifer (Joe) Jones. Grandchildren; Paige Pelle, Steven (Abby) Pelle, Jordyn and Joel Jones. Great Grandchild; Addyson Pelle. Brother; Thomas (Sharon) Steidel and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Steidel and son in law; Steve Pelle. Visitation will be held at Dayton High School Gymnasium, 200 Green Devil Ln, Dayton, KY 41074 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12pm-4pm. Service will begin at 4pm. Memorials are suggested to the All A Classic Scholarship fund, c/o Dave Cowden, 1320 Lincoln Road, Lewisport, KY 42351. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019