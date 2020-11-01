Stanley Steinmetz
Colerain Twp. - Stanley C. Steinmetz, beloved husband for 55 years of Anna "Claire" Steinmetz (nee Teepen). Devoted father of Kent (Kelly) Steinmetz, Scott (Paula) Steinmetz and Lisa (Michael) Young. Loving grandfather of Nick, Jennifer, Christina, Matthew, Jessica and Brandon Steinmetz, Alex and Drew Young. Great grandfather of Jack. Dear brother of Anita (late Clarence) Back, Marlene (late Robert) Werner, Ron (Janet) Steinmetz, Rev. Gerald Steinmetz, late Elmer Steinmetz, late Marvin (late Dorothy) Steinmetz and late Lyle (late Mary) Steinmetz. Preceded in death by daughter-in-law Melissa Steinmetz. Stanley passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Nov 5) from 5-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) on Friday (Nov 6) at 10am. Face masks and social distancing are required. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com