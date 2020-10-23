1/1
Stanley Witkowski
Stanley Witkowski

Pierce Township - Stan was born on October 19th, 1948 to his loving parents Stanley and Tessie Witkowski in North Tonawanda, NY where he grew up. On June 20th, 1970, Stan married his high school sweetheart, Janet (Ostwald) and they moved to Syracuse, NY. In 1982, they welcomed their daughter, Carrie Lynn, into their lives. Stan loved his job at the Carrier Corporation in Syracuse. But in 1988, he took a leap of faith and accepted an invitation from Mr. Carl Lindner to join Chiquita Brands International in Cincinnati, OH. Stan thrived at Chiquita where he dedicated 25 plus years and made many wonderful friendships. Stan was a wonderful human being. He was a man of integrity, ambitious, hardworking, fiercely loyal, opinionated and a strong willed perfectionist. He was also a man of faith, a devoted husband of 50 years to Jan, a doting dad to daughter Carrie (Dusty) DeWeese of CA, a proud Papa to three precious grandchildren, Chase, Annabelle, and Coraline, a loving brother to Arlene Rodgers of Tonawanda, NY and a loving family member to our extended families in CA, IL, NJ, NY, OH, and TX. We will all miss his quick wit and his thoughtful, generous nature. Stan passed away on October 18th, 2020, a day before his 72nd birthday, after a courageous battle with leukemia. His funeral will be Friday, November 6th at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5849 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, OH, 45150. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM followed by the service at 2:00 PM. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are encouraged. A large, joyful family celebration will take place next summer on the Niagara River in western NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to St. Mark's (see above) or to Shoulder to Shoulder, 3445 S. Dixie Dr., Suite 200, Dayton, OH 45439 (a humanitarian group from Stan's Chiquita days). E.C. Nurre funeral home of Amelia, OH, serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
