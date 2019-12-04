Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Stefania Etingher Smith

Stefania Etingher Smith

Florence - Stefania Smith (nee Etingher), age 72, of Florence, KY formerly of Chesapeake, VA passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, KY. Stefania was born in Barum, Germany to parents, Vasile and Margareta Etingher. A 1965 graduate of Campbell County High School, she was a former court reporter and a source of constant support for her husband during his 30 year naval career. Stefania is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Terasia Brockman. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dave Smith; daughter, Kelly Kidder (Tim); two grandsons, Logan and Evan; seven siblings: Constantin Etingher, Eugenia Barber, Katarina Casper, Anna Marie Bain, Elisabeth Rogers, John Etingher and Julianna Chittum. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 2PM to 4PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the . Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
