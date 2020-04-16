|
Stella Clark
Madeira - Stella Ann Clark (nee Gilliam), passed away at the age of 88 on April 15 in Mason, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard H. Clark and brother Martin Gilliam. Stella was the cherished mother of John (Gay) Pickerington, Ohio, Karen (Tim) Platter Cincinnati, Ohio, Kim (Paul) Singerman, Cleveland, Ohio; devoted grandmother of Denise (Joe), John Jr. (Dawn), Doug, Jason (Janeth), Brett (Kelly), Annie, Heather (Dan), Shari (Zachary) and Scott (Roshni); great-grandchildren, Kayla, Rachael, Reece, Addysen, Madalyn, Ella, Lily, Cody, Jason, Jade, Noah and Emerson; and loving sister to Katie Preston and Mary Ruth Herdman. Stella had many loving nieces and nephews whom she adored. Stella was born in West Union, Ohio to Amos and Annabelle Gilliam on January 8, 1932. She attended and graduated from Georgetown High School, where she played basketball. Stella loved to travel, cook and always cared for those in need, including dogs. She never met a stranger and was a friend to all. She was the entrepreneur owner of the Madeira Inn in Madeira, Ohio for 23 years and went on to open and co-own the Furniture Showplace in Fairfield, Ohio. She was the first woman in the state of Ohio to be President of the Buckeye Liquor Association. Graveside funeral for immediate family only at Rest Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd. (45243). The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring workers from Hospice of Southwest Ohio and Cedar Village Nursing Home. Condolences may be shared with the family on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
