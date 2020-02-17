|
Stella Mae Bowen
Highland Heights - Stella Mae Bowen, 83, of Highland Heights, passed away on Saturday, February 15th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was the Employee Benefits Manager with Interlake Steel Co.- Wilder for 30 years before retiring. Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Maude (nee. Redmond) Bowen. She is survived by her sister, Betty (the late Hershel) Oaks; niece, Lynn (Kenneth) Casson; great niece, Stephanie Casson; great nephews, Kenneth & Samuel Casson and great great nephew, Cody Casson. Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, February 20th at First Baptist Church, Highland Heights. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020