- - The human race lost one of its most valuable players

When Stella Marie Ball Tattershall died at home, peacefully, Tuesday am, August 13. Never boring, she could turn an average memory into a hilarious story. In fact, storytelling, laughing, baking, designing life-size dolls, and her passion for Social Justice, were just a few of her endearing gifts. But her most precious contributions to the world, were her children: Phyllis England, Sandra Tattershall, and Steve Tattershall, grand and great and great-great, children and many relatives by birth or marriage and friends-made in collaboration with her late husband, Paul. So after giving us the best years of her life, she decided to call it quits at age 99; and what a life well-lived. Everyone who knew her will always be grateful for the host of outspoken, compassionate, and talented family and friends she left to carry on her legacy. Yes, today we lost one of our most valuable proponents of kindness, fairness, and equal rights for all—Stella Tattershall. May her eternal starlight shine. RIP Rest In Power! Donations can be made to U.C. Medical School, Body Donations or Planned Parenthood. SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
