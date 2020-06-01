Stella Mary Binggeli
Stella Mary Binggeli (nee Cook) passed on May 30, 2020. Loving wife to the late Fred Binggeli. Devoted mother to Joyce Bath (Jim), Bonnie Koogler (Jim), Fred Binggeli (friend Francy) and Greg Binggeli (Janet). Beloved grandmother of ten and great grandmother of 14. Predeceased by Brian Bath and Angela Glennon. Visitation at Staley Funeral Home 7140 Plainfield Road on Thursday, June 4,2020 from 9:00-9:45 AM, Mass at 10:00 at St. Saviour Church, Rossmoyne. Donations can be made to Cottingham Retirement, Ivycourt Health Care, c/o Lynne Sennett, or Hospice of Cincinnati.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.