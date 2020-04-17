Services
West Chester - MEEKS, Stella (nee Bruner) beloved wife of the late Hollis Meeks went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at age 97. Devoted mother of Judy (Gary) Meyer, Joyce (JR) Sneed-Bates and Jerry (Terry) Meeks. Loving grandmother to Kristin (David) McGuire, Joseph (Christy) Meyer, Amy (David) Morgan, Joshua (Jenny) Sneed, Alysun Ogilby, Corri (Trent) Burns. Great-grandmother of Andrew, Kassandra and Natali McGuire, Annabelle and Maggie Meyer, Nicholas, Haylee, Isaac, Aubrey and Adelynn Morgan, Dean and Madison Jayne Sneed, Charlotte, Declan and Everett Ogilby and Stella Jeanne Burns. Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters and beloved son-in-law, Gary Sneed. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Student Aid Fund, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools, 105 Washington Ave., St. Bernard, OH 45217.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
