Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
7000 Winton Road
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Murray


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Stella Murray Obituary
Stella Murray

Cincinnati - Stella Murray, 86, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. She was born January 4, 1933, in Newport, KY, to Charles P. and Venetta (nee Athanasakee) Nikias. Stella is survived by her children, Chuck (Missy) Murray, Chris (Susan) Murray, Vickie Priessman, Dean (Sara) Murray and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 15 years, Paul Murray. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 10 AM until services begin at 11 AM at Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (7000 Winton Road, 45224). Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now