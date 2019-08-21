|
|
Stella Murray
Cincinnati - Stella Murray, 86, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. She was born January 4, 1933, in Newport, KY, to Charles P. and Venetta (nee Athanasakee) Nikias. Stella is survived by her children, Chuck (Missy) Murray, Chris (Susan) Murray, Vickie Priessman, Dean (Sara) Murray and 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 15 years, Paul Murray. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 10 AM until services begin at 11 AM at Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (7000 Winton Road, 45224). Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019