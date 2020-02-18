|
Stephanie Hibner
Anderson Twp. - Stephanie Hibner, age 64 of Anderson Twp., died February 15, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Richard and Martha Hibner, devoted sister of Cheryl Graham (Larry), Paula Fuller (Bill Sanders), John Hibner (Donna), and the late Peter Hibner. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Committal prayers will be held in the chapel at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Friday, February 21st at 1 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020