Stephanie Leyritz
Stephanie Leyritz

Cincinnati - Loving daughter of Mike & Nancy (Minnick) Leyritz. Devoted sister of Alyssa Leyritz (Robert McDonald). Beloved Granddaughter Betty (Hasson) & Don Leyritz, William Minnick and the late Eugenia (Billings) Minnick. Dear Niece to Luann & Bill Minnick, Laura & Mark Minnick, Lori & the late Joe Toerner, Jim Leyritz and Michelle Caruso. Cherished cousin of Roman (Kelly) Supan, Conor Minnick, Brooke Minnick, Zach Toerner, Matt Toerner, Austin Leyritz, Dakota Leyritz, Phoenix Leyritz, and the late Joe Minnick. Passed Suddenly March 9, 2020. Due to COVID19 the family delayed the Life Celebration Service for Stephanie. CURRENT: The family of Stephanie invite all friends and family to attend a Celebration of Stephanie's Life Saturday July 4, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family funeral home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland, Ohio 45140, Where a visitation/ gathering will take place 10:00am to 12:00, A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 Noon. Please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com to leave a condolence for the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
JUL
4
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
