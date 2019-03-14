|
Stephen Book
Erlanger - Beloved husband Stephen A. Book, 81 of Erlanger, KY went to be with the lord on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence, KY surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Book was a hardworking and honest man who loved his family. He was as a retired electrician and a 60 year member of the IBEW Local 212. Stephen enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing the lottery in his past time and had a love for chocolate. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathy (nee: Bowman) Book and their children, Kim (Dan) Mitsch, Rick (Kim) Book, Steve (Sharon) Book and Peggy (Mike) Malott. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Hall, Katie (Nick) Longo, Ryan Dreyer, Lauren (Allen) Jake, Taylor (Greg Boatright) and Michael (Makayla) Malott, Kaitlyn and Jacob Book, Danielle and Megan Mitsch and Emery Frilling, great grandchildren, Karaline, Kade, Sawyer, Wyatt and Oakley and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Estes. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9am to 11am at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger, KY with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the or Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019