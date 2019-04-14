|
|
Stephen Boykin
South Lebanon - Stephen J. Boykin, 76, of South Lebanon, passed on Tuesday April 9, 2019. Stephen retired from the US Dept of Commerce in Washington, DC. Survived by his wife, Judith, daughters, Brittenne and Malissa, brothers, George, Joel Samuel, and Joel Allen, sister, Lisa, and grandchildren, Spencer, Nicholas and Khari. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 AM at the St Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Morrow. Father Craig Best presiding. Arrangements by the Vale Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019