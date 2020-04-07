Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Stephen D. Kiefer

Stephen D. Kiefer Obituary
Stephen D. Kiefer

Erlanger - Stephen D. Kiefer, 84, of Erlanger passed away Monday evening at his home. Mr. Kiefer received his B.A. from the University of Kentucky, where he also played football for the legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, he received his Master's Degree in Education from Xavier University. He spent his career in education as a Teacher and Administrator retiring from the Newport Independent School District where he was the Principal at Newport High School and also serving as the Head Football Coach for several years. He was preceded in death by sons, Lee Todd Kiefer in 1992, Bryan Eric Kiefer in 2017 and his parents, William and Anna Hartfield Kiefer. Surviving is his wife, Janice Modlin Kiefer; son, Steven Paul (Teresa) Kiefer; 5 grandchildren, Alexandra (Valentine Staller) Kiefer, Lee (Gerek Meinhardt) Kiefer, Axel Kiefer, Ashlee Kiefer and Coleman Kiefer. Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus Restriction on Public Gatherings all services will be Private and at the Convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the , 615 Elsinore Place # 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or American Diabetes Assn., 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
