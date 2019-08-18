Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Chapel UMC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Chapel UMC
Stephen Dale Bretz

Stephen Dale Bretz Obituary
Stephen Dale Bretz

Cincinnati - Stephen Dale Bretz, beloved husband of 54 years to Carolyn Bretz (nee Ramsey), passed away at home on August 12th, following a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Devoted father to Kim (Jim) Whittemore, Amy (Jon) Rushton, and Terry (Becky) Bretz; dear brother to Don (Judy) Bretz; benevolent grandfather to Bradley, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Logan, Jared, Heather, Kelly, Jill, Nick and 4 great-grandchildren- Cameron, Sadie, Luke and Zoey. Steve's other passions were his 50 years of fire service at Forest Park and then Greenhills Fire Departments; and, in many capacities, to Forest Chapel United Methodist Church since 1966.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, we would be honored if contributions in his memory were made to Greenhills (still all volunteer) Fire Department at 11000 Winton Road Cinti, OH 45218or Forest Chapel United Methodist Church 680 West Sharon Road Cinti, OH 45240. As Steve wished, "A Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, September 28th at Forest Chapel UMC- 10am Visitation and 11am Celebration (sharing of stories).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
