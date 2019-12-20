|
Stephen F. Fay
Burlington - Stephen F. Fay, 70 of Burlington passed away December 20th at this home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Linda Taylor, son Cameron Fay, daughter Carrie (John) Yeiser, step-daughters Kristin (Jeremy English) Taylor and Megan (Keith Brooks) Taylor, and 3 grand-children Brayden English, Brooklyn English and Charlotte Fay. Steve loved playing music and restoring cars. An open house will be held to honor Steve's life on Monday, December 23rd from 4-6 p.m. at his home. Cremation Society of Northern Kentucky serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019