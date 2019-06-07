Resources
Stephen F. Tibbs

Stephen F. Tibbs

Villa Hills - The Tibbs family lost their beloved brother Stephen on May 25, 2019, age 69, surrounded by his family. Steve was the second son of Ailvera and James Tibbs, deceased. His brothers Chris, Jeff and nephew Michael, niece Laura preceded him in death. He is survived by brothers Phillip (Trudy), Dan (Jenny) and Michael, sisters Teresa Wyatt (Mike) and his care givers extraordinaire, sister Julie Wilson (Randy).

Beloved nephews: Josh, Jason, Gabriel, Elijah and John, nieces Sarah, Ellen, Sally. Several great nieces and nephews.

Steve was retired from L&N and CSX Railroad after 30 years of service. He was intellectually witty and a kind man, who learned through his life that a helping hand can change the world. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019
