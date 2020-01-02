|
Stephen Francis O'Connor, Jr.
Cincinnati - Stephen Francis O'Connor, Jr., beloved husband of 19 years to Cynthia (nee Fries) O'Connor; loving father of Sylvie and Mary O'Connor; beloved son of Stephen F. and Mary Carol (Rouse) O'Connor; dear brother of Kelly O'Connor. Cherished by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Steve passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at age 58. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Lookout, on Friday, January 3, from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255 on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barrett Cancer Center c/o Dr. William Barrett, 234 Goodman Street, Cincinnati, OH 45267-0757. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020