Stephen I. Niemeier
Madeira - Stephen I. Niemeier 63 years of age of Madeira, Ohio passed away Friday at University of Cincinnati Hospital. He is survived by his brother Tom Niemeier (Pam). His cousin David Hall (Carol) and family. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30am until 10:30 am at St. Augustine Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to: The Cincinnati Nature Center 4949 Tealtown Rd, Milford, OH 45150 or The Presentation Ministries 3230 McHenry Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019