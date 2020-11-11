Stephen "Steve" James Beiting
Taylor Mill - Stephen "Steve" James Beiting, 66, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away on November 10, 2020 at the home he built surrounded by his loving family. Steve is preceded in death by his mother Ann (O'Hara) Beiting and brother Thomas Beiting. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Debbie (Minning) Beiting, son Josh (Lisa) Beiting, daughters Christina (Chris) Blume, and Kim (Chris) Schawe, father Donald Beiting, his siblings Daniel Beiting, Theresa (John) Wiseman, Janet (Dan) Stallkamp, and Donna (Bob) Hicks, grandchildren Tyler, Alex, Jackson, Austin, Madison, and Taylor. Steve was a member of the Carpenters Union and a Messer Construction employee for 44 years. He will be remembered for his passion for building, strong faith in God, helping others, and always finding the good in people. He was an avid sports fan of the Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds, and Bengals. Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30pm with Father Tom Robbins. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorials may be given to Special Olympics
of Northern Kentucky Area 7, P.O. Box 393, Florence, KY 41022-0393. Special condolences and memories may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com
. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Steve and his family.